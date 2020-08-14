Russian officials in HCM City honored with insignias

The recipients were Russian Consul General Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov, Counselor at the Russian Consulate General Maria Georgieva Mizonova, and Director of the Russia Center in HCM City Natalia Borisovna Zolkina. At the ceremony Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association of HCM City Hoang Minh Nhan lauded the honorees for working closely with the Ho Chi Minh Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association of HCM City to effectively hold cultural and arts activities and exchange delegations, which have contributed to raising mutual understanding between the people of the two nations. Popov, for his part, spoke highly of people-to-people exchanges held by VUFO and its chapters, which deepen bilateral ties at all levels. A range of important external activities between Vietnam and Russia have been held in HCM City in recent years, including visits by Russian Prime Minister A. Medvedev in April 2015 and Foreign Minister S.V. Lavrov in January 2019, the 20th meeting of the Vietnam – Russia Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, and working trips by the governors of Saint Petersburg and Moscow. Source: VNA
