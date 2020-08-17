Russia appreciates Vietnam’s participation in the Army Games 2020

Colonel Oleg Youshkov (left) in the interview with reporters from the People’s Army Newspaper Hosted by the Russian Ministry of Defense for the first time in 2015, the Army Games has greatly contributed to strengthening cooperation among participating militaries. It has become a prestigious international event for troops to share experiences with their peers and demonstrate their competence, skills, and stance. “The games has improved its prestige and attraction as more and more countries send their troops to compete in the event,” affirmed Colonel Oleg Youshkov. According to him, in spite of being seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army Games this year attracts the participation of more than 150 teams from 30 countries. Competitions will take place in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. In the context of the rapid spread and danger of the COVID-19, the Russian Ministry of Defense considers ensuring safety for participants its top priority. Particularly, the country requested participating troops to perform 14-day quarantine and test for SARS-CoV-2 three days before entering Russia. As soon as arriving at the airport, participating troops have to submit certificates recognizing that they have completed the quarantine and test negative for SARS-CoV-2. Before joining competition events, troops… Read full this story

