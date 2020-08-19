Risk and thirst abound in bond market

HSBC Vietnam. Photo: Le Toan HSBC Vietnam last week became the first-ever foreign commercial bank to issue bonds in Vietnam, releasing a total of VND600 billion ($26.1 million) of bonds. At a par value of VND100,000 ($4.30), HSBC Vietnam’s Lotus bond, named after Vietnam’s national flower, offers a fixed coupon rate of 5.8 per cent and a tenure of three years. With an order book oversubscribed by investors, the issuance is a testament to the bank’s strong brand in Vietnam. “As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of HSBC’s arrival in Vietnam, this milestone issuance underscores our long-term commitment to this remarkable country,” said Tim Evans, CEO of HSBC Vietnam. “We wish to play a leading role in the ongoing development of the Vietnamese corporate sector together with Vietnam’s capital market long into the future. We plan to be a regular issuer as we look to position our franchise to continue to be the leading foreign bank in the market.” In Vietnam, corporate bonds issuances increased by 25 per cent to VND280.14 trillion ($12.12 billion) in 2019 but remained a fraction of bank lending. It was 11.26 per cent of GDP, up from 9.01 per cent in 2018. The first six… Read full this story

