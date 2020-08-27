Returning workers face unemployment at home

Vietnamese citizens wait for boarding procedures to be handled at the airport in Taiwan (Photo: VNA) Nguyen Hien is among 243 pregnant women who were repatriated from Taiwan on one of Vietnam’s special rescue flights in May. Hien has worked for a golf-club manufacturing company in Taiwan for nearly three years. Now, she has returned to her hometown in the central province of Quang Tri to give birth while her husband will stay in Taiwan to earn money. She shared that many companies in Taiwan cut work shifts from five to three days. Some companies even cut jobs due to the lack of orders. Fortunately, her husband has been able to extend his employment contract as they need a great deal of cash to cover the expenses for their first child. It is hard to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis, especially with a new mouth to feed. It is also hard for her to find a well-paying job when there are so few jobs in her hometown. She is worried about her future, as many workers are. Nguyen Nu Thuy Duong, representative of the Human Resources Department of CEO Group, which specialises in sending workers to Japan and… Read full this story

