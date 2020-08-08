Remarks by Deputy PM Phạm Bình Minh as ASEAN celebrates its 53th founding anniversary

Việt Nam’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh. — VNA/VNS Photo Remarks by the ASEAN Chair 2020 Phạm Bình Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Socialist Republic of Việt Nam on the occasion of the 53rd ASEAN Day Online Celebration on August 8, 2020 Dear friends, When ASEAN was established 53 years ago, few could have imagined the success of ASEAN today. Over the past half century, ASEAN has time and again shown the strength of unity and resilience. An ASEAN embracing 10 brotherly nations has turned Southeast Asia from a land of discord to a land of concord, from confrontation to cooperation and from poverty to dynamic development. Today, the ASEAN Community is a big Family of six hundred and fifty million people with a combined GDP of three trillion USD. Translating its vision into actions, ASEAN has been promoting both the interest of our peoples and peace and prosperity in the Asia – Pacific. ASEAN is now at a critical juncture. The new dynamism in our Geo-strategic landscape, emerging regional and global issues require ASEAN to be ever more cohesive and responsive. Shoulder to shoulder, we can rise above any challenge and move ASEAN forward. Therefore,… Read full this story

