VietMaz

Update Latest News from Vietnam

You are here: Home / Remarks by Deputy PM Phạm Bình Minh as ASEAN celebrates its 53th founding anniversary

Remarks by Deputy PM Phạm Bình Minh as ASEAN celebrates its 53th founding anniversary

by vietnamnews.vn

  Việt Nam’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh. — VNA/VNS Photo   Remarks by the ASEAN Chair 2020 Phạm Bình Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign  Minister of Socialist Republic of Việt Nam on the occasion of the 53rd ASEAN Day Online Celebration on August 8, 2020 Dear friends, When  ASEAN  was  established  53  years  ago,  few  could  have  imagined  the success of ASEAN today. Over  the  past  half  century, ASEAN  has  time  and  again  shown  the  strength  of unity and resilience. An ASEAN embracing 10 brotherly nations has turned Southeast Asia from a land of  discord  to  a  land  of  concord,  from  confrontation  to  cooperation  and  from poverty to dynamic development. Today,  the  ASEAN  Community  is  a  big  Family  of  six  hundred  and  fifty  million people with a combined GDP of three trillion USD. Translating its vision into actions, ASEAN has been promoting both the interest of our peoples and peace and prosperity in the Asia – Pacific. ASEAN  is  now  at  a  critical  juncture.  The  new  dynamism  in  our  Geo-strategic landscape, emerging regional and global issues require ASEAN to be ever more cohesive and responsive. Shoulder  to  shoulder,  we  can  rise  above  any  challenge  and  move  ASEAN forward. Therefore,… Read full this story

Remarks by Deputy PM Phạm Bình Minh as ASEAN celebrates its 53th founding anniversary have 326 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.