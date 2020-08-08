VietMaz

Update Latest News from Vietnam

You are here: Home / Remarks by ASEAN Sec-Gen Dato Lim Jock Hoi on the occasion of ASEAN 53rd founding anniversary

Remarks by ASEAN Sec-Gen Dato Lim Jock Hoi on the occasion of ASEAN 53rd founding anniversary

by vietnamnews.vn

  ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi. Photo ASEAN Secretariat  Remarks by Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN on the Occasion of the 53rd  ASEAN Day Online Celebration, August 8, 2020 Good morning. This year, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of ASEAN Day, for the first time, is done via online, over our digital and social media platforms.  Thank you  for  tuning  in  and  I  take  this  opportunity  to  welcome  you  to  the  2020  ASEAN  Day celebration. The  last  five  years  have  been  an  exciting  expedition  for  ASEAN.  ASEAN  realised  its transformation from an “association” to a “community” on 31 December 2015. In 2017, on this day, ASEAN celebrated its 50th  anniversary “Golden Jubilee”. Last year, the Jakarta- based ASEAN Secretariat moved to its new twin-tower building, located next to its former office, now known as the “Heritage Site”. The two buildings are now in full-operation. In this regard,  I  would  like  to  thank  the  Government  of  Indonesia  for  the  staunch  support  in strengthening  the  operation  of  the  ASEAN  Secretariat. With  the  expanded  spaces,  the ASEAN Secretariat remains highly-committed to support the ASEAN Community building process and regional integration journey. ASEAN – under Việt Nam’s strong and… Read full this story

Remarks by ASEAN Sec-Gen Dato Lim Jock Hoi on the occasion of ASEAN 53rd founding anniversary have 273 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.