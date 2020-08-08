Remarks by ASEAN Sec-Gen Dato Lim Jock Hoi on the occasion of ASEAN 53rd founding anniversary

ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi. Photo ASEAN Secretariat Remarks by Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN on the Occasion of the 53rd ASEAN Day Online Celebration, August 8, 2020 Good morning. This year, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of ASEAN Day, for the first time, is done via online, over our digital and social media platforms. Thank you for tuning in and I take this opportunity to welcome you to the 2020 ASEAN Day celebration. The last five years have been an exciting expedition for ASEAN. ASEAN realised its transformation from an “association” to a “community” on 31 December 2015. In 2017, on this day, ASEAN celebrated its 50th anniversary “Golden Jubilee”. Last year, the Jakarta- based ASEAN Secretariat moved to its new twin-tower building, located next to its former office, now known as the “Heritage Site”. The two buildings are now in full-operation. In this regard, I would like to thank the Government of Indonesia for the staunch support in strengthening the operation of the ASEAN Secretariat. With the expanded spaces, the ASEAN Secretariat remains highly-committed to support the ASEAN Community building process and regional integration journey. ASEAN – under Việt Nam’s strong and… Read full this story

