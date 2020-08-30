Reflections on a revolution

A big meeting organised by Việt Minh forces at the Opera House, Hà Nội on August 19, 1945. — File Photo By Thu Hà At the age of 94, Lê Đức Vân is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health. But when it comes to moments of glory from more than seven decades ago, he still remembers every single detail. Vân (whose real name is Nguyễn Hữu Phúc) was among the key people behind the historic August 1945 Revolution in Hà Nội, a major landmark in modern Vietnamese history that helped shape what the country is today. It formally marked the end of colonialism and led to the declaration of national independence on September 2 the same year. Back then, Vân was a member of the Hoàng Diệu Citadel National Salvation Youth Brigade, a group of patriotic young men and women in Hà Nội operating under the leadership of the Việt Minh (League for the Independence of Việt Nam). “The group was established in August 1944 at 46 Bát Đàn Street, with 60 founding members,” Vân recalled. “It originated from a student activist group that we founded a couple of years earlier, when we were still students… Read full this story

