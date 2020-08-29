Reeling Hà Nội tourism sector plots recovery

Visitors at the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội. The biggest challenge the Hà Nội tourism sector has faced is the poor quality services in some tourist sites or hotel services. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Trung Hiếu, deputy director of the Hà Nội Tourism Department, talks to the newspaper Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) on his department’s plan to attract tourists to the city in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic Can you tell us what are the seven mission groups to promote the development of Hà Nội’s tourism sector? Resolution No 6 of the Party Central Committee has listed seven mission groups for the Hà Nôi’s tourism sector from 2016-2020. They are as follows. To develop strategies to further expand tourists activities. To develop an overall plan on the city’s tourism development. To develop more high-quality tourism products while developing the Hà Nội tourism trademark. To invest more money to upgrade the city’s infrastructure. To have high-quality human resources. To have an appropriate investment budget in the tourism sector. To have good policies serving as a firm foundation for the tourism sector to fly high. What are the major achievements of the Hà Nội tourism sector in the last four years?… Read full this story

