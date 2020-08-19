Real estate bond issuances hit $2 billion in first half of year

About US$2 billion worth of bonds was issued by real estate firms in the first six months of 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Enterprises in the real estate sector issued some VNĐ45.59 trillion (US$2 billion) worth of bonds in the first half of this year, equal to 80 per cent of the figure of 2019 as a whole. The growth was attributed to the safety of bonds compared to other investment vehicles currently facing fluctuations, said Nguyễn Đức Quân, director of the Asia – Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company.

