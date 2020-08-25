Quang Ninh calls investment for multimillion dollar projects

Quang Ninh is opening the doors to several significant investment projects Quang Ninh People’s Committee has just issued Decision No.2383/QD-UBND with the list of 30 projects in the province calling investment in 2020, with vision to 2021. Accordingly, the province highlights 30 projects in five sectors: transport infrastructure, logistics; industrial zone (IZ) and cluster infrastructure; processing, manufacturing, and secondary projects in IZs; services, trade, urban development; agri-forestry-fishery. Particularly in the tourism sector, Quang Ninh calls for eight projects, including: · VND2 trillion ($86.96 million) into Vinpearl Safari Halong (1,135 hectares); · VND2.55 trillion ($110.87 million) into a resort and high-end entertainment area next to Uong Bi city’s Yen Trung lake; (566ha); · VND2.37 trillion ($103 million) into the 36-hole An Bien golf course in Halong city’s Le Loi ward (180ha); · VND1.286 trillion ($56 million) Lung Xanh eco-tourism area in Uong Bi city’s Quang Trung ward (856ha); · Pac Sui eco-tourism area in Tien Yen district’s Yen Than ward (190ha); · Bach Van eco-tourism area in Dam Ha district’s Quang An ward (65ha). Projects in service, trade, and urban development that need VND1.12 trillion ($48.7 million) in total investment include the administrative centre of Uong Bi city, a trade and service complex in Van Don… Read full this story

