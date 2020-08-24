Tourism Quang Nam tourism holds webinars to motivate businesses, employees By Nhan Tam Monday, Aug 24, 2020,18:56 (GMT+7) Quang Nam tourism holds webinars to motivate businesses, employeesBy Nhan Tam Employees from tourism businesses in Quang Nam Province collect waste in the Thanh Ha Pottery Village in Hoi An City as part of the program jointly organized by the Quang Nam Tourism Association and the “Saigon Times – Great Circle” program earlier in July – PHOTO: NHAN TAM QUANG NAM – The Quang Nam Tourism Association will host more than 20 webinars about the tourism industry on Facebook live weekly to help businesses and employees improve their knowledge and remain motivated during the coronavirus outbreak. A webinar on “Financial risk management for the tourism and hospitality industry” will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, and will be shared live on Fanpages such as Quang Nam Tourism Association and Nghe Khach San. The topic, chaired by Bui Thi Le Phuong, Chairwoman and Director of Centax Finance and Accounting Company, will kick off the series of webinars to be held every Tuesday night. “Cultural characteristics, habits and skills for serving European tourists” and “Tourism geography” will be the other confirmed topics… Read full this story

