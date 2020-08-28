Nation Quang Nam lifts social distancing The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 28, 2020,18:24 (GMT+7) Quang Nam lifts social distancing The Saigon Times A street in Quang Nam Province’s Hoi An City is deserted during social distancing – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The central province of Quang Nam, one of the country’s Covid-19 epicenters, has lifted social distancing province-wide since 6 a.m. today, August 28 after nine consecutive days without new Covid-19 cases. Following the decision, which was signed by Quang Nam vice chairman Tran Van Tan on August 27, the province has lifted the ban on public gatherings of more than two persons and restaurants and hotels are allowed to open. However, the province still maintains some preventive measures. Festivals, religious events and sporting events are still banned. Nonessential services such as bars, dance clubs and karaoke outlets as well as public transport between Quang Nam and the neighboring city of Danang remain suspended. Quang Nam is the second largest Covid-19 hotspot during the second Covid-19 wave after Danang, with 96 infections and three fatalities since July 25. The province began deploying social distancing measures in Hoi An City on July 31 and then Dien Ban Town and the districts of Dai Loc, Duy… Read full this story

