COVID-19 patients in Quang Nam recover fully (Source: VNA) Quang Nam – The health sector in central Quang Nam province declared on August 18 that 11 more COVID-19 patients in the locality have fully recovered. The Quang Nam Central General Hospital in Nui Thanh district successfully treated five patients while six others were discharged from the Quang Nam Regional General Hospital in Dien Ban town. Deputy Director of the provincial Health Department Mai Van Muoi said the central province has to date reported 95 COVID-19 infections. Among 84 active patients, seven have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once. Those discharged from hospital will undergo home quarantine for 14 days, he added. On the same day, the General Hospital of northern Hoa Binh province also successfully treated one patient, who returned Vietnam from Russia with transit in Belarus and was quarantined upon his arrival. To date, Hoa Binh has recorded no community-transmitted cases. VNA

Quang Nam: 11 COVID-19 patients successfully treated have 235 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.