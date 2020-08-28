Trade Prices of rice exported to EU increase under EVFTA By Trung Chanh Friday, Aug 28, 2020,10:36 (GMT+7) Prices of rice exported to EU increase under EVFTA By Trung Chanh Rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – Trung An Hi-tech Farming JSC, a local rice exporter, saw the selling price of its rice shipped to the European Union (EU) rise by US$80-200 per ton after the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect from August 1 this year. Pham Thai Binh, director of Trung An, told the Saigon Times that the firm had signed contracts with three rice buyers in Germany, with a total volume of 3,000 tons. Its first consignment to be shipped to buyers will include 150 tons of rice in six containers. In addition, Jasmine and ST20 rice are the two varieties of fragrant rice that Trung An was set to export. Of this, ST20 rice was earmarked for over US$1,000, while the selling price of Jasmine exceeded US$600 per ton. Binh added that Trung An has well exploited the EU market for years. However, this is the first batch of rice to be shipped to the EU and enjoy zero tariff after the… Read full this story

