PM urges resumption of flights to Japan, South Korea

HCMC – Addressing the Government's meeting on the Covid-19 situation late last week, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the resumption of flights to Japan, South Korea and other countries that have managed to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, especially flights transporting Vietnamese laborers to these countries.

Phuc said the pandemic has been contained nationwide thanks to proper social distancing and other preventive measures. However, ministries, government departments and localities must not be careless. They should maintain preventive measures to keep Covid-19 under control while boosting investment, production, imports and exports.

The prime minister asked the airlines to continue repatriating Vietnamese citizens from the Covid-19-hit countries and create favorable conditions for foreign investors, experts and skilled workers to come to Vietnam.

The country will collect quarantine fees at quarantine centers nationwide from September 1, applicable to everyone entering Vietnam, while treatment costs will still be paid from the State's budget.

Phuc assigned ministries with proposing relief packages in the second phase…

