PM Phúc welcomes international investors at business forum

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc delivers an opening speech at the online Standard Chartered ASEAN Business Forum 2020 on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always welcomed international entrepreneurs and investors as the business investment environment in the country has been increasingly favourable and open. Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc made the comments while delivering an opening speech at the online Standard Chartered ASEAN Business Forum 2020 on Tuesday, noting that Việt Nam currently has more than 32,000 FDI projects in operation with a total capital of more than US$380 billion from 140 countries and partners. Towards ASEAN Vision 2025 and 2030, the Vietnamese Prime Minister shared ASEAN’s strong decisions on economic co-operation. He said that ASEAN countries would continue to unite, unify, maintain stability, affirm and promote ASEAN’s central role in regional economic co-operation and prioritise co-operation with partner countries and other international businesses. “While some multilateral forums, such as the WTO, are facing difficulties, the ASEAN Economic Community can be a ‘safe place’ for us to work together,” he said. Phúc added that ASEAN would uphold the law, build stable and sustainable co-operation frameworks, especially for the development of the digital economy. “ASEAN is… Read full this story

