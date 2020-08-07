PM calls for sufficient supply of medical equipment for COVID-19 prevention and treatment

Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined peopleThree new COVID-19 cases reported, total reaches 750VN confirms three new cases on Friday morningFrontline workers at Đà Nẵng’s 115 emergency centre570 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan, US Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday chairs a teleconference with authorities of provinces and cities which have recorded infection cases since late July. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked localities and sectors to ensure sufficient supply of medical equipment and human resources for COVID-19 prevention, control and treatment work. He was speaking at a Government meeting on Friday with authorities of provinces and cities which have recorded infection cases since late July that linked to Đà Nẵng City. PM Phúc said infection risks in the community were very high, requiring drastic measures for at least two weeks and in hotspots. He assigned chairpersons of local People’s Committees to prepare solutions depending on the practical situation, focusing on a quick, effective response and mobilising all forces to minimise infection rate and at the same time, minimise the pandemic’s impacts on socio-economic development and livelihoods. He said an effective pandemic response strategy must ensure public… Read full this story

