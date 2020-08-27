PM asks for vigilance against COVID-19

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chairs an online meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has called for authorities and people to stay vigilant against COVID-19 and continue taking preventive measures as there are still community transmissions. At an online Government meeting with relevant ministries, agencies and localities, PM Phúc stressed the need to zone off and quickly act to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when any new case was discovered, particularly in high risk areas like markets and public spaces. He said localities and the health sector have proactively stepped up the fight against COVID-19, increasing tracing and testing measures, helping to bring the situation under control as best they can. However, it was still necessary to resolutely implement the new normal, including wearing face masks in public areas, when using transport and limit gatherings when they are not necessary, he said. The Government leader asked chairmen of People’s Committees of localities to have specific measures to boost production and business and generate jobs for locals. He instructed authorities of border localities to take measures to prevent illegal migration into the country, adding that illegal migrants would… Read full this story
