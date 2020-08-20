Infrastructure PM approves using S. Korea’s ODA loans for My An-Cao Lanh road project The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 20, 2020,08:09 (GMT+7) PM approves using S. Korea’s ODA loans for My An-Cao Lanh road projectThe Saigon Times Vehicles travel onto Vam Cong Bridge. The prime minister has approved tapping South Korea’s ODA loans to fund the My An-Cao Lanh road section, which will connect Vam Cong Bridge with Cao Lanh Bridge – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Planning and Investment’s proposal to tap South Korea’s official development assistance loans to fund the My An-Cao Lanh road section in Dong Thap Province has been approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The Government leader asked the ministry to inform the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Keximbank) of the proposal to prepare for further steps. The Transport Ministry was asked to collect feedback from the relevant agencies and coordinate with the Planning-Investment Ministry to discuss it with the sponsor. It was also told to team up with the authorities of Long An and Dong Thap provinces and relevant agencies to conduct a pre-feasibility study and submit it to the prime minister. Earlier, the Transport Ministry had proposed to the Cabinet leader a plan to take… Read full this story

