PM agrees to develop Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway in 2021-2025

PM agrees to develop Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway in 2021-2025The Saigon Times A map shows the projected Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway (red line) – PHOTO: COURTESY OF CUU LONG CORPORATION HCMC – Speaking at a recent meeting with leaders of provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed that the Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway will be developed in the 2021-2025 period. The Can Tho-Bac Lieu section will be funded by the State budget as part of the 2021-2025 medium-term public investment plan, while the Bac Lieu-Ca Mau section will be built under the public-private-partnership format. According to Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure, the project's consulting unit, the 130-kilometer-long expressway requires total investment of VND47 trillion (US$2 billion). The expressway is designed to have four lanes and allow a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour. It will comprise 112 bridges, eight overpasses and eight interchanges. The Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway will begin at the My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway in Vinh Long Province, running across the Can Tho 2 Bridge and in parallel with…

