Plan to establish Thu Duc City gets nod

An aerial view of the eastern part of HCMC, where Thu Duc City will be established. Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has given the green light to a plan to establish Thu Duc City under the governance of HCMC – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has given the green light to a major plan to establish Thu Duc City by merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc in HCMC.

Thu Duc City, under the jurisdiction of HCMC, would cover 211 square kilometers in the east of HCMC and have a population of 1.16 million people.

It is envisaged becoming an innovation and hi-tech town, according to an announcement from the Government's office.

To attract investments in the projected city, the deputy prime minister told HCMC to list the new city's characteristics and highlight the differences between Thu Duc City and other cities nationwide as well as financial and tech hubs in Asia.

HCMC was advised to cooperate with the ministries and departments to fine-tune the plan for Thu Duc City, Thanh…

