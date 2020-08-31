Pizza Hut pressed hard to raise dough in Vietnam

Pizza Hut has not been growing at the pace it wishes to see in Vietnam Facing hefty losses in the global market, the United States-based Pizza Hut has been accelerating investment in Southeast Asia, especially Vietnam. As of the end of 2017, the total investment value of the pizza store chain in Vietnam reached hundreds of millions of US dollars. Pizza Hut in 2017 pumped about VND400 billion ($17.39 million) to open dozens of stores across the country. In particular, the sum was equal to about 70 per cent of its annual revenue at the time, which was nearly VND600 billion ($26 million), according to local market research company VIRAC. Since its launch in Vietnam in 2007, the pizza store chain’s market share has been modest. Japan-backed market research company Intage Vietnam’s latest survey on 200 consumers in Vietnam showed that Pizza Hut’s market share is about 22 per cent, while KFC and Lotteria occupy 52 and 31 per cent, respectively. COVID-19 has exacerbated Pizza Hut’s troubles around the world, forcing its franchising partner NPC International to file for bankruptcy in July and most recently shut 300 stores across the US. The company also put the remaining 900 Pizza Hut… Read full this story

