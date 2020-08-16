Food Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup By Lam Nhu Sunday, Aug 16, 2020,13:52 (GMT+7) Phu Yen’s chive noodle soupBy Lam Nhu A bowl of Phu Yen-style chive noodle soup Chive noodle soup is popular in not only Phu Yen Province but also the central region due to its great taste which will make diners unforgettable Each location in the central region have different ways of making this popular dish among them. However, Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup is apparently the most special. The simple, rustic dish with chives, fish paste and quail egg will satisfy all categories of food lovers. The noodles in use must be very thin strips and the paste is made from fishes caught from Phu Yen’s sea. Mackerel is always preferred to make the paste as its flesh is chewy enough and has less small bones. The key to the noodle soup is of course chives which create its unique strong taste. A bowl of Phu Yen-style chive noodle soup looks as attractive as the scenery in the central province with the green of chives, the yellow of fish paste and the white of rice noodle. Despite the simple ingredients, a bowl of true chive noodle soup needs a skilled… Read full this story

Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.