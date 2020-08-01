Phu My Hung set to host Spring Flower Festival 2020 on Jan. 17

A spring flower festival aimed at celebrating the Lunar New Year, known in Vietnam as Tet, is scheduled to take place at Crescent Lake in the Phu My Hung urban area in HCM City’s District 7 between January 17 and 23.

The annual flower festival is set to open to residents and tourists from January 17 to 23, or the 23rd to the 29th day of the twelfth month according to the lunar calendar.

An image of the gate that will greet visitors at the festival.

The gate has been created to look similar to rice fields in order to symbolise a bumper crop for the festive period.

One of the key features of the event will be the flower street which presents flower fields of daisies, sunflowers, periwinkles, cosmos, and Blue Salvia. The occasion will run until the fifth day of the lunar new year.

A field of vibrant sunflowers will serve as a good spot for young people to snap photos.

A mice-shaped bamboo statue standing at height of 5.4 metres will be one of the highlights of the festival.

This year’s event is expected to attract millions of visitors from throughout the city and neighbouring provinces.

VOV/VNE