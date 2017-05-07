Photographer Nick Ut presents “Napalm Girl” photo to Vietnamese Women’s Museum

Nick Ut presenting his Nikkormat camera to the museum Among the five photo presented by Nick Ut to the museum is his Pulitzer Prize-winning photo “Napalm Girl”, which was taken by him in 1972 in Trang Bang district, Tay Ninh province. Nick also handed over a Nikkormat camera he used while working as a war correspondent in Vietnam in wartime to the museum. Nick Ut, whose real name is Huynh Cong Ut, was born in 1951 in Long An province. The Vietnamese-American photographer became an AP journalist at the age of 16. Nick Ut traveled throughout Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in wartime to work and quickly became an experienced war correspondent. The photos and objects will be on display at the museum in the coming time. Translated by Chung Anh

