Party Congress sub-committee considers adjusting growth targets for next 5 years

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (standing), head of Sub-committee on Socio Economic Affairs of the 13th National Party Congress, chairs the sub-committee's meeting on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked the Socio-Economic Sub-committee preparing for the 13th National Party Congress to adjust growth targets in the draft development strategy as the country has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sub-committee on Socio-Economic Affairs of the 13th National Party Congress held its sixth plenary session on Friday chaired by PM Phúc to receive feedback of experts on completing drafts for the 2021-30 socio-economic development strategy and the 2021-25 socio-economic development plan. The plans will be submitted to the national Party congress which is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of next year. PM Phúc noted the sub-committee should make changes to targets on economic growth and average income per capita in the 'new normal' context. The sub-committee should also make careful consideration on breakthrough strategies, especially the role of science and technology, human resource training, promoting autonomy, adaptability and resilience of the economy. He asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry and Finance to carefully study State…

