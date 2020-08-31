HCMC Parking lot fire burns 12 vehicles in HCMC The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 31, 2020,18:17 (GMT+7) Parking lot fire burns 12 vehicles in HCMCThe Saigon Times The scene of a fire at a parking lot in Binh Chanh District – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A fire at a parking lot on National Highway 1 in HCMC’s outlying district of Binh Chanh destroyed 12 vehicles, including buses and trucks, today, August 31. At 10.30 a.m., a bus in the parking lot caught fire, according to some eyewitnesses, who added that the flames quickly spread to several other vehicles parked at the site. Due to the rapid spread of the blaze, the effort to put out the fire failed, so the owner of the parking lot and employees quickly moved some other vehicles out of the parking lot, VietnamPlus news site reported. After being notified of the blaze, the Binh Chanh Fire and Rescue Police Department immediately dispatched a number of vehicles, firefighters and soldiers to the scene. The fire was contained at 11.30 a.m. The competent forces are investigating the cause of the fire. Share with your friends:

