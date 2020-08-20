Farmer Trần Ngọc Phú (right), of central province of Phú Yên instructs another farmer to make organic fertiliser. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Triệu PHÚ YÊN — As the demand for healthy food increases, one farmer in the central province of Phú Yên has decided to go organic. And the switch has not only helped him to reap the rewards, but also benefited other farmers in his region. Trần Ngọc Phú, 47, left his home town in Hương Điền District, Thừa Thiên-Huế Province more than 30 years ago. He decided to better his prospects by moving to Ea Bar Commune – a mountainous area of Phú Yên. Once he arrived he began working on rubber plantation, and continued to do so until 2017 when the company dissolved. Faced with a tough decision of what to do next, Phú decided to start his own business. “It was a really a difficult time for me as I did not know where to start,” he said. “After a lot of research on the internet, I found that people paid more and more attention what they were eating and they were willing to pay more for clean and healthy products.” That was Phú’s eureka moment… Read full this story

Organic farming helps small businesses grow have 277 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.