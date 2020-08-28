Opening trade, investment, developing supply chains critical to growth, coping with COVID-19: AEM

The ASEAN Economic Ministers and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Consultations which took placed virtually on Friday as part of the 52nd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers meeting— Photo MoIT HÀ NỘI — ASEAN and Japan will work together to reduce the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure economic and financial sustainability at the macro level through the market opening for trade and investment and development of sustainable supply chains. The point was highlighted at the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Consultations which took place virtually on Friday as part of the 52nd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52). Ministers at the event expressed their concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic’s widespread impacts on the lives of people and economies in the region and around the world. They reaffirmed their commitments to work together to reduce the negative impacts of the pandemic and to ensure macro-economic and financial sustainability through the market opening to trade and investment and develop sustainable supply chains, especially for essential goods such as healthcare products, medicines and food. Ministers also stressed the importance of the joint effort in promoting regional economic growth and social… Read full this story

