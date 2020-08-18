Nation One more patient dies of Covid-19 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,11:12 (GMT+7) One more patient dies of Covid-19 The Saigon Times Doctors treat a Covid-19 patient at a hospital – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this morning, August 18 reported the 25th Covid-19 death in the country, who was a 51-year-old woman in Thuan Phuoc Ward, Hai Chau District, Danang City. The ministry confirmed that the patient died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, septic shock, multi-organ failure and metastatic ovarian cancer. Her left kidney had also been removed due to kidney stones. She flew to HCMC with her daughter for cancer operation at the HCMC Oncological Hospital on June 11. She stayed at the hospital until July 7 and did not contact with anyone except her daughter and medical workers at the hospital. She and her daughter returned to Danang City on July 8 and only stayed at home. On July 10, she was admitted to the Danang Oncological Hospital and stayed there until she was discharged on July 21. On July 23, she was taken to Danang Hospital due to kidney issues. She was quarantined at the hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 on August 4. The… Read full this story

