One more death, five new imported cases reported on Wednesday evening

Ministry of Health launches music video to promote fight against COVID-19Hải Dương suspends services as grocery store identified as new COVID-19 clusterViệt Nam has conducted more than 1 million tests since beginning of COVID-19 pandemicMobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Đà NẵngVolunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic Patients are released from Hoà Vang medical centre in Đà Nẵng on Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — For the first time since Đà Nẵng outbreak began in late July, Việt Nam has gone a full day without a single community COVID-19 infection. But the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control did announce on Wednesday another patient has died – the 29th coronavirus-related fatality, and the second death today. The latest person to lose their life is a 66-year-old man from central Quảng Ngãi Province who had a history of hypertension and chronic kidney failure which required routine dialysis. He passed away at Hòa Vang medical centre in Đà Nẵng on Wednesday morning, with the causes of death officially reported as septic shock, multi-organ failure, pneumonia, kidney failure, stroke, heart failure and COVID-19. There have been five new cases recorded, but they were all… Read full this story

