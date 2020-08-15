One more death, 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

VN confirms 20 new cases, one more death on Saturday eveningViệt Nam reports one more death from COVID-19, one new caseVN confirms one new case, one more death on Saturday morningEighteen new cases reported on Friday evening, including one illegal entry in HCM City183 citizens from Equatorial Guinea complete quarantine A medical worker at the Thiện Nhân Centre for High-tech Medical Diagnosis in Đà Nẵng City conducts SARS-CoV-2 virus tests. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng HÀ NỘI — Another person has died in Việt Nam of COVID-19 complications, the 23rd coronavirus-related death in the country, the health ministry announced on Saturday evening. The latest fatality is a 75-year-old man in Thanh Khê District, Đà Nẵng, who was suffering from a number of underlying health conditions including end-stage renal failure, hypertension, diabetes and heart failure. Twenty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday evening, bringing Việt Nam’s total to 950 patients, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Four cases are in Quảng Nam Province, 11 are in Đà Nẵng, one in Hải Dương Province. All were connected to the Đà Nẵng outbreak, with 10 of them being patients or in close contact with patients at Đà Nẵng Hospital. Four other cases… Read full this story

