One more COVID-19 patient dies, tally now at 25

The patient suffered from ovarian cancer with abdominal metastasis. This was the 25th fatality caused by COVID-19 since the resurface of the pandemic last month. She died at Da Nang Lung Hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by COVID-19, acute myocardial infarction complications with septic shock, multiorgan failure in a patient with metastatic ovarian cancer, and kidney stones with her left kidney cut. By August 18 morning, the country has recorded 983 coronavirus infections, including 645 are community transmission cases. The number of infections related the outbreak in Da Nang city has increased to 505 since July 25. According to the Ministry of Health as many as 20 critically ill patients are in a critical condition, with 7 running a greater risk of fatality. There have been 25 coronavirus-related fatalities so far due to severe underlying health issues, old age and COVID-19 complications.

