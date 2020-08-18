One more COVID-19 patient dies, tally now at 25

The patient suffered from ovarian cancer with abdominal metastasis. This was the 25th fatality caused by COVID-19 since the resurface of the pandemic last month. She died at Da Nang Lung Hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by COVID-19, acute myocardial infarction complications with septic shock, multiorgan failure in a patient with metastatic ovarian cancer, and kidney stones with her left kidney cut. By August 18 morning, the country has recorded 983 coronavirus infections, including 645 are community transmission cases. The number of infections related the outbreak in Da Nang city has increased to 505 since July 25. According to the Ministry of Health as many as 20 critically ill patients are in a critical condition, with 7 running a greater risk of fatality. There have been 25 coronavirus-related fatalities so far due to severe underlying health issues, old age and COVID-19 complications.
- Third patient dies this year after ramping outside of Adelaide hospital
- 'Since Mum died, NHS care has got worse': Hundreds of patients died because of failings at Mid-Staffs - but it only became a national scandal thanks to whistleblower Julie Bailey. Now she offers a warning anyone with an elderly parent MUST heed
- Transplant patients died after receiving kidneys with rare parasitic worm
- Five patients die within 24 hours in Kanpur hospital, kin blame faulty ACs
- France: Brain-damage patient dies after right-to-die row
- Patient Dies After Waiting 6 Hours To See A Doctor In Canada
- Leslie Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, dies at 25
- Doctors were forced to AMPUTATE a Viagra user's penis, dozens of men suffered persistent erections from the drug and 28 patients died in the past two years, watchdog reveals
- Five-month-old boy dies days after hopes of a life-saving liver transplant fell through
- There's no such thing as a low-risk operation for frail patients: Even simple procedures such as fixing cataracts or repairing hernias are dangerous, study warns
One more COVID-19 patient dies, tally now at 25 have 297 words, post on english.vov.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.