One more COVID-19 death and four new cases reported on Monday evening

A health worker takes COVID-19 samples for testing. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết ĐÀ NẴNG — A 55-year-old man from Đà Nẵng City's Hòa Vang District has died of COVID-19 related complications, marking the 34th fatality in Việt Nam. He had a number of underlying health conditions including Guillain-Barre syndrome, type 2 diabetes and severe exhaustion. The patient tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2 on August 1, August 9 and August 14. On August 27, the patient was tested for the fourth time and his family asked to bring him home due to his worsening condition. He died at home at midnight the same day. On August 28, the patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia due to COVID-19 complications resulting in respiratory failure and septic shock. Meanwhile, four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Viet Nam on Monday evening, raising the country's total infections to 1,044, according to the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. All of them are imported cases including two in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, one in Hà Nội and one in Phú Thọ Province. The two new cases in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province are two oil experts from…

