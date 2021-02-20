Nation One death, six new cases of Covid-19 reported this morning The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 14, 2020,07:47 (GMT+7) One death, six new cases of Covid-19 reported this morningThe Saigon Times Quarantine workers spray disinfectant around a restaurant on Ngo Quyen Street in Hai Duong City. The Ministry of Health has confirmed six fresh Covid-19 cases and one more Covid-19 death – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Three people in Hai Duong and three others in Quang Nam have been confirmed as positive for Covid-19 while a resident of Danang City has been announced dead by the Ministry of Health. As of this morning, August 14, the country’s Covid-19 tally has reached 911 cases, while 21 Covid-19 cases have died of the disease. The three new patients in Hai Duong Province, aged between 17 and 72, who are residents of Hai Duong and Thai Binh provinces, had close contact with a previous confirmed Covid-19 case. The remaining three patients, who live in Quang Nam Province, are a 38-year-old woman, a six-year-old boy and a 79-year-old man. They are the daughter, grandchild and husband of the 722nd Covid-19 patient. The latest death, a 61-year-old woman, had a medical history of type 2 diabetes, hypertension and obesity…. Read full this story

