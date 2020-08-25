Oil industry pins hopes on strong 2021 recovery

Photo: Freepik.com The ongoing health crisis has been hurting the demand for oil in a bigger way than previously anticipated, noted the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). But OPEC expects economic recovery in all major economies as various lockdowns ease. “The latest surge of infections in the United States will need to be closely monitored, as a continuation of this trend may lead to erosion in rebounding consumer confidence and spending behaviour,” the organisation emphasised. OPEC still sees a record rebound in demand next year if the pandemic is contained “with no major disruptions.” In April, US oil futures plunged below zero for the first time in history, based on fears that there would be nowhere left to store oil as Americans hunkered down to slow the spread of the contagion. The historic low price also reflected continuous uncertainty about what buyers would even do with a barrel of crude in the near term. Refineries, storage facilities, pipelines, and even ocean tankers have filled up rapidly. Although jet fuel demand remained relatively thin, witnessing a 45-per-cent decrease from last year, the need for diesel and gasoline-related usage continued to inch up and chip away at US stockpiles, said… Read full this story
