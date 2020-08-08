Octogenarian runs charity clinic for pets

Students work at the animal health clinic in Ngô Xuân Quảng Street in Hà Nội’s Gia Lâm District. — Photo laodong.vn HÀ NỘI — Phạm Xuân Vân, 88, a retired lecturer of the Animal Health Department under Việt Nam National University of Agriculture, has run a charity clinic to examine and treat thousands of pets for free for more than seven years. Vân said the purpose of the clinic, in Ngô Xuân Quảng Street in Hà Nội City’s Gia Lâm District, was to rescue and treat animals for free, including offering veterinary acupuncture and massage for homeless dogs and cats, which she studied in Viet Nam and Cuba. After people heard of the clinic, they started to bring their pets not only from Hà Nội but also nearby provinces for free treatment, she said. Many pets at the clinic, were diagnosed with leg paralysis, metabolic diseases and epilepsy, she said. Therefore, Vân often treated them with veterinary acupuncture and massage to rehabilitate them. However, the method took time. So, the pets had to stay at the clinic for some time until they were fully recovered, she said. The owners only had to provide food for their pets while the medical expenses were free, she added. Love is… Read full this story

