Nuts and bolts of Vietnam’s historic trade deal with EU

Luong Hoang Thai, director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade What significance does this landmark deal hold for Vietnam, especially with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the global economy? The National Assembly (NA) had ratified the landmark deal on June 8, paving the way for the deal to come into force from August 1. With the EVFTA's official enforcement, Vietnamese businesses now have a better chance to approach new supply chains to supersede traditional ones that are either being disrupted or have stalled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, local businesses have more opportunities to expand and diversify export markets and reduce their reliance on just a small group of markets. This historic deal offers Vietnamese businesses enormous benefits from the reduction and removal of tariff barriers into the EU and its collective GDP of $18 trillion. Textile and garment, footwear, and seafood are positioned to draw spectacular benefits from the EVFTA, meanwhile the pharmaceutical industry is forecast to see high competitive pressure. How do you think these expectations to play out? The tariff commitments under the EVFTA are unlikely to entail significant changes for the pharmaceutical industry in the…

