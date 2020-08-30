The reputable ranking was compiled by Nhip Cau Dau Tu (Investment Bridge) magazine in tandem with Thien Viet Securities JSC, leveraging the counsel of leading economists and business experts from Harvard Business School. It also referred to many prestigious rankings from renowned publications such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Fortune, and Forbes. The annual event aims to honour large-cap firms with robust growth that deserve to be Vietnam’s pride. The judging panel has decided by considering numerous factors, including market capitalisation, revenue, return on equity (ROE), and earnings per share (EPS) for the last three years. Novaland maintained its sustainable development with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1 per cent and ROE of 15.3 per cent. The recent awards ceremony honouring the 50 best performing firms in Vietnam in 2019 At the group’s recent annual shareholders’ meeting 2020, Novaland has set forth the target of launching 8,000 real estate items of all kinds to the market this year, raking in an estimated revenue touching VND14.877 trillion ($646.83 million), up 36 per cent on-year. Its post-tax profit is expected to reach VND3.65 trillion ($158.7 million), an 8 per cent jump against 2019. 2020 is the third year that Novaland is working… Read full this story

Novaland awarded in the list of “Vietnam’s 50 best performing firms 2019” have 302 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.