Nation No new Covid-19 cases reported Sunday morning The Saigon Times Sunday, Aug 30, 2020,08:11 (GMT+7) No new Covid-19 cases reported Sunday morningThe Saigon Times A medical worker processes a Covid-19 testing sample – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam saw no fresh Covid-19 cases this morning, August 30, keeping the country's tally unchanged at 1,040. Among the total infections, 688 were community-transmitted cases, with 550 of them linked to the Danang Covid-19 hotspot since July 25, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Up to now, 677 patients have made a full recovery and were released from the hospital, while 32 Covid-19 patients have died, including two who died after they had tested negative for Covid-19 for three or four times. Among the patients currently under medical treatment, 51 have tested negative for Covid-19 twice and 28 have tested negative for three times. Thirteen Covid-19 patients are in very critical conditions. Six of them have to rely on a ventilator, while three others are put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine.

