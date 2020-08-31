Nation No new Covid-19 cases reported Monday morning The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 31, 2020,07:59 (GMT+7) No new Covid-19 cases reported Monday morningThe Saigon Times A medical worker takes samples for Covid-19 testing from a woman – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam saw no fresh Covid-19 cases this morning, August 31, keeping the country’s tally unchanged at 1,040. Among the total infections, 690 were community-transmitted cases, with 550 of them linked to the Danang Covid-19 hotspot since July 25, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Up to now, 695 patients have made a full recovery, while 32 Covid-19 patients have died, including two who died after they had tested negative for Covid-19 for three or four times. Among the patients currently under medical treatment, 48 have tested negative for Covid-19 twice and 27 have tested negative for three times. More than 57,000 people, who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or came from Covid-19-hit localities, are being quarantined at hospitals, medical centers or at home. Share with your friends:

