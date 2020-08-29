Nation No new Covid-19 cases announced Saturday morning The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 29, 2020,08:32 (GMT+7) No new Covid-19 cases announced Saturday morningThe Saigon Times A doctor gives a Covid-19 patient a certificate indicating she is free of the disease. Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally remained unchanged at 1,038 this morning, August 29 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally remained unchanged at 1,038 this morning, August 29, as the Ministry of Health reported no fresh Covid-19 cases. Local hospitals have discharged 663 Covid-19 patients while as many as 124 patients under treatment have tested negative for Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, one or three times. The nation has reported 689 locally-transmitted cases to date, with 549 of them linked to the Danang coronavirus hotspot since July 25. Over 61,100 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit countries have been quarantined, with 1,360 people quarantined at local hospitals. Among 13 critically-ill patients, six are expected to succumb to the disease. Up to now, Vietnam has confirmed 30 Covid-19 deaths. Most of them were elderly people with underlying health conditions, including end-stage kidney disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, multiorgan failure and pneumonia. Share with your friends:
