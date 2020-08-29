Nation No grounds to conclude Asanzo cheated customers: MPS investigators The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 29, 2020,13:42 (GMT+7) No grounds to conclude Asanzo cheated customers: MPS investigatorsThe Saigon Times Workers at work at an Asanzo factory at Vinh Loc A Industrial Park in HCMC. There is no evidence proving that the electronics producer Asanzo benefited from selling the Chinese products bearing Made-in-Vietnam labels – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has concluded its probe into the Asanzo case, stating that there are no sufficient grounds to conclude that the company, which sold Asanzo-branded products in the Vietnamese market, cheated customers. The investigators also said that there was no evidence proving that the electronics producer benefited from selling the Chinese products bearing Made-in-Vietnam labels, Thanh Nien Online reported. There are no laws on the origin of assembled products or the identification of Made-in-Vietnam goods in Vietnam, according to the Investigation Agency. As such, Asanzo’s act of assembling electronic products in Vietnam from accessories bought at home or abroad and using Made-in-Vietnam or Produced-in-Vietnam labels was not in breach of Vietnam’s prevailing regulations. Even though Asanzo attached some products with Made-in-Vietnam labels and the slogan “Asanzo-the Advanced Japanese… Read full this story

