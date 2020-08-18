Infrastructure Ninh Thuan ordered to suspend renewable projects By Lan Nhi Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,18:48 (GMT+7) Ninh Thuan ordered to suspend renewable projectsBy Lan Nhi Employees work at a solar energy project. The Government asked the provincial government of Ninh Thuan to work with investors to temporarily suspend or reduce investments in renewable projects – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – After inspecting the approved renewable projects in the central province of Ninh Thuan, the Government Inspectorate has urged the provincial government to work with investors to temporarily suspend or reduce investments in such projects. According to the inspectors, there remain some shortcomings in the procedures over land transfer and land lease documents conducted in the province. Some solar power projects use land that was zoned for irrigation projects. Based on the projects’ power transmission facilities and investment progress, the provincial government has to review and reach a consensus with the investors over halting and slowing down investments in solar power projects for which they have sought an investment approval from authorities but have yet to break ground on. This is aimed at minimizing the number of projects whose power generation capacity has decreased after being put into commercial operation. The provincial government was required to… Read full this story

