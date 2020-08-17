Nation Nine Covid-19 patients in Danang discharged from hospital The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 17, 2020,15:51 (GMT+7) Nine Covid-19 patients in Danang discharged from hospitalThe Saigon Times Doctors and the recovered Covid-19 patients pose for a photo before the patients are discharged from the hospital – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Nine Covid-19 patients in Danang have recovered and were discharged from the hospital today, August 17. Six of them, with five residing from Danang and one from Binh Dinh Province, were discharged from the Danang Lung Hospital. The other three, all from Quang Nam Province, were released from the Hoa Vang field hospital. They tested negative for Covid-19 three to four times before being discharged. The patients were transported directly from the hospitals to their homes by ambulance. They are compelled to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. Until now, 53 Covid-19 patients in Danang have made a full recovery, while 20 patients in the city have died, according to the Vietnam News Agency. Share with your friends:

