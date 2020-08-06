Nation Nha Trang Pasteur Institute suspends receiving Covid-19 test samples The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 6, 2020,18:58 (GMT+7) Nha Trang Pasteur Institute suspends receiving Covid-19 test samplesThe Saigon Times A medical worker collects samples from a resident for Covid-19 testing. The Nha Trang Pasteur Institute has announced that it will suspend receiving samples for Covid-19 testing – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Nha Trang Pasteur Institute has announced that it will suspend receiving samples for Covid-19 testing due to a shortage of biological medicinal products, chemicals and materials for testing, a representative of the Khanh Hoa Center for Disease Control stated on August 6. On August 5, the institute sent this announcement to 11 departments of health in localities in Central Vietnam and Centers for Disease Control in 11 provinces and cities in the central and Central Highlands regions, VietnamPlus news site reported. The institute urged the provincial and municipal centers for Disease Control to proactively conduct Covid-19 tests, adding that some centers which face an overload of testing and need to send samples to the institute should attach biological medicinal products, test kits and materials with the same number as the samples for testing. Khanh Hoa Province is tasked with receiving and quarantining… Read full this story

Nha Trang Pasteur Institute suspends receiving Covid-19 test samples have 272 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.