Nhà Bè District urged to hand over land for massive flood-prevention project

Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh Street in HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District is flooded after a heavy rain. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh HCM CITY — A top HCM City official has urged Nhà Bè District to speed up compensation and site clearance so that land can be handed over to ensure that an ongoing flood-prevention project worth VNĐ10 trillion (US$430 million) can be completed next year. Speaking at a recent meeting with district leaders, Nguyễn Thiện Nhân, secretary of the city Party Committee, said: “This is an urgent task as delay will worsen flooding in the entire city.” Hoàng Tùng, chairman of the district People’s Committee, said the district has been negotiating with 18 out of 140 households who have refused to move because of disagreements about compensation rates. To speed up the process, the district has asked the city People’s Committee to approve additional compensation rate as proposed by the district. The district has also asked the city’s Land Price Assessment Council to work with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to approve the coefficient used for land price adjustments so that compensation rates can be calculated for the affected households. According to the Nhà Bè Compensation and Site Clearance Board, the district has compiled a list of each household’s requirements for… Read full this story

