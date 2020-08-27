NINJA Accelerator in Ho Chi Minh City is now open for registration Next Innovation with Japan (NINJA) is a global startup acceleration and innovation initiative sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Vietnam is the first ASEAN country to launch the NINJA Accelerator programme. Open to all university students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and early-stage startups, the equity-free programme aims to groom 30 teams from formation to validation and to raising funds for growth and regional expansion. The global health pandemic has hit most businesses hard and created unprecedented challenges across industries. However, the crisis also opened up business opportunities for entrepreneurs to build a resilient and sustainable future. NINJA Accelerator in Ho Chi Minh City aims to equip startup entrepreneurs with the enabling skillsets, business network, and access to capital to build a post-COVID economic recovery. The programme accepts startups and teams with creative solutions to address the six selected United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): Zero Hunger; Good Health & Well-being; Quality Education; Affordable and Clean Energy; Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure; and Climate Action. NINJA Accelerator in Ho Chi Minh City is a collaborative effort with NTUitive Pte., Ltd., the Innovation and Enterprise Company of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and Vietnamese… Read full this story

Next Innovation with Japan (NINJA) startup acceleration programme opens in Vietnam have 296 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.