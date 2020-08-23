New Zealand and Vietnam sign on electronic certification for agro-food products

Representatives of New Zealand and Vietnam signed the agreement on electronic certification Being aware of the importance in enhancing food and agricultural trade to ensure trade and economic links continue to flourish between New Zealand and Vietnam, on July 21, the representatives of the New Zealand Ambassy to Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) signed an agreement to establish an electronic certificate for food and agricultural products. Electronic certification (e-Cert) is the direct digital transfer of agreed information between government agencies in different countries to facilitate the border clearance of agri-food products. Complex global supply chains trade, especially during the COVID-19 era, and advances in technology have highlighted the importance of quick, secure, and reliable transfer of information via electronic means. Consequently, an increasing number of countries are moving away from paper-based documentation systems to secure electronic ones. The direct transfer of certification data simplifies procedures for importing and exporting agri-food products and will facilitate faster clearance at entry points, reduce costs, increase reliability and transparency, and reduce potential for falsification in agri-food trade. Therefore, the implementation of e-Cert will make business easier for both countries’ importers, exporters, and border officials. Speaking… Read full this story

