New Zealand and Vietnam commit to strategic education partnership

The signing ceremony of Education New Zealand and the Ministry of Education and Training A refreshed Strategic Engagement Plan on Education has been signed today between Education New Zealand (ENZ) and Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training. The renewed Strategic Engagement Plan 2020-2023 will feature initiatives across education sectors in New Zealand and Vietnam, including joint programmes in the tertiary sector, innovative education models in blended and online delivery, continued collaboration to improve institution-to-institution partnerships for English language training, and alumni engagement. Among the refreshed plan’s proposed initiatives are innovative education models in blended and online delivery, which will be particularly relevant to how New Zealand and Vietnam build on their education relationship in a post-COVID-19 environment. New Zealand will continue its commitment to support Vietnam’s efforts in achieving its 21st century education objectives to produce well-trained, work-ready graduates with the skills necessary to compete in a rapidly changing global market. While the initial signing of the Strategic Engagement Plan in 2015 laid the foundation for a strategic education partnership between New Zealand and Vietnam, the renewed plan will look to build on existing education initiatives and identify new opportunities that can be co-developed and delivered for the mutual benefit… Read full this story
